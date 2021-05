ADA — Anna Shulaw is celebrating her 100th birthday. Anna and her family request no gifts, please, but please drive by or stop and visit Anna from 1 to 5 p.m. May 16, 2021 at the Ada Park community room. It’s located at the corner of Simon Street and North Park Drive in Ada. Anna and family will follow the CDC guidelines of mask-wearing and social distancing. Or, if you’re unable to stop by, send Anna a card at 1822 state Route 81, Ada, Oh 45810.