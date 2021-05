A growing number of staffers at the Associated Press have signed a letter to protest the dismissal of a junior colleague. The AP fired Emily Wilder for sharing tweets in the last couple of weeks sympathetic to Palestinians in the recent Israel-Gaza conflict. Her posts received sharp scrutiny after college Republicans at her alma mater raised flags about past pro-Palestinian tweets from her college days. NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik is here to talk about the uproar at the AP and what it means for other news organizations.