Legal-Ease: Real estate sales over time, including land contracts
People usually buy property, including houses, by simultaneously exchanging money for the property. These are often called "straight-out sales/purchases." In these situations, if a buyer does not have all the money for the purchase, the buyer will borrow money from a lender (bank or credit union). The lender will keep a mortgage on the purchased property, which legally empowers the lender to repossess and sell the property to pay the lender if the buyer/borrower does not pay as required.