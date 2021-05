Luis Enrique is set to call upon Aymeric Laporte at Euro 2020 but how does the Manchester City man compare to Spain's other centre-backs?. Aymeric Laporte is set to represent Spain at Euro 2020 after switching his allegiance from France. The Manchester City centre-back has represented Les Bleus 51 times in total across the under-17 and under-21 age groups. However, the 26-year-old was never handed his senior debut, despite being called up three times by Didier Deschamps.