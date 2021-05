Tottenham Hotspur climbed to sixth in the Premier League after goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg earned a routine home win against a poor Wolves side. Kane struck the post from outside of the box in the opening five minutes and the visitors spent most of the match on the back foot at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Conor Coady scrambled a Kane header off the line shortly before half-time, in one of a number of clearances the Wolves captain was forced to make, before the striker latched onto a through ball from Hojbjerg and kept his cool to finish...