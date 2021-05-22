newsbreak-logo
Boulder, CO

These Drums Beat in Perfect Synchrony Because They're Quantumly Entangled

By Sophia Chen
Gizmodo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhysicists have built two tiny drums, each as large as a human hair is wide, and synchronized their vibrations exactly. They achieved this perfect unison of drums using a quantum mechanics phenomenon known as entanglement—and the drums could be useful for developing quantum computers. The two drums play together with...

gizmodo.com
