These Drums Beat in Perfect Synchrony Because They're Quantumly Entangled

Quantum corrections to holographic entanglement entropy require knowledge of the bulk quantum state. In this paper, we derive a novel dual prescription for the generalized entropy that allows us to interpret the leading quantum corrections in a geometric way with minimal input from the bulk state. The equivalence is proven using tools borrowed from convex optimization and strong duality of linear programs. The new prescription does not involve bulk surfaces but instead uses a generalized notion of a flow, which allows for possible sources or sinks in the bulk geometry. In its discrete version, our prescription can alternatively be interpreted in terms of a set of Planck-thickness bit threads, which can be either classical or quantum. This interpretation uncovers an aspect of the generalized entropy that admits a description in terms of information-theoretic language, namely, the fact that the quantum corrections can be cast in terms of entanglement distillation of the bulk state. We also prove some general properties of our prescription, including nesting and a quantum version of the max multiflow theorem. These properties are used to verify that our proposal respects known inequalities that a von Neumann entropy must satisfy, including subadditivity and strong subadditivity. Finally, using the Iyer-Wald formalism we show that for cases with a local modular Hamiltonian there is always a canonical solution to the program that exploits the property of bulk locality. Combining with previous results by Swingle and Van Raamsdonk, we show that the consistency of this special solution requires the semi-classical Einstein's equations to hold for any consistent perturbative bulk quantum state.