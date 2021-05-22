Gaza Offensive Is Stepped Up By Israel And Senior Hamas Figure Is Killed
On Wednesday, Israel has pressed ahead with a fierce offensive of military forces in the disputed Gaza strip. They have reportedly killed almost 10 military figures belonging to Hamas. They have also toppled a couple of high-rise housing towers that are house to Hamas facilities as they carried on series of airstrikes. No signs were showed by the Islamic militant group to back down as they fired 100 rockets in most of the Israeli cities.spindigit.com