All The Supervillains In MODOK Episode 4 Explained

This column contains spoilers for the midseason finale of The Nevers, which is available now on HBO and HBO Max. The Nevers has echoed many previous works of its creator, Joss Whedon, from its superheroines battling the patriarchy to its quippy, self-aware dialogue. Even outside the story of steampunk heroics in Victorian England, it keeps calling to mind past Whedon shows. Whedon left the series after completing principal photography on these first six episodes (and shortly before actors like Ray Fisher and Charisma Carpenter’s accusations of mistreatment by Whedon, which made him radioactive), leaving it to his actors to promote The Nevers prior to its premiere last month. Several of their interviews included a promise that this sixth episode would really wow people.