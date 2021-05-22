newsbreak-logo
Don't waive the Jones Act — scrap it, by Bloomberg News

Keene Sentinel
 4 days ago

Another domestic energy crisis, another waiver of the Jones Act. In response to the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45 percent of the fuel for the Eastern Seaboard, President Joe Biden’s administration said that it would allow two exemptions to the 101-year-old act, which restricts waterborne commerce between U.S. ports to ships that are built, crewed and owned by Americans. Citgo Petroleum Corp. and Valero Energy Corp. now have permission to use foreign vessels to transport oil products between the Gulf Coast and the East Coast.

