Vermont State

Vermont invites public to help with wetlands mapping

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont is inviting the public’s help in mapping the state’s wetlands.

People can use the free iNaturalist website or phone app and upload observations of wetland species to iNaturalist Vermont Wetland Mapping Project, according to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

The proper management of wetlands, which filtrate sediments and nutrients from water, is key in achieving water quality protection goals, the department said. Some of the state’s wetland maps are more than 50 years old.

“By using this crowd-sourcing approach, community members can help us add to and update our existing information,” said DEC District Wetlands Ecologist Brock Freyer in a written statement earlier this month. “This will allow us to offer high quality wetland maps to the public. These maps will help Vermonters plan and develop projects to avoid wetlands and assist in wetland preservation and restoration efforts.”

This week, DEC offered an online training for anyone interested in helping map wetlands. More information on how to use the iNaturalist app and to collect data is available on this blog post.

The Associated Press

