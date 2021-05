A major reason I go to Walt Disney World so often is for the amazing food offerings! Unfortunately, all too often, people go to Walt Disney World and do not have fantastic food experiences. I have had many friends tell me they did not eat good food on their Walt Disney World vacation. This usually happens because they unknowingly went to the wrong restaurants. Just because it’s the biggest or busiest restaurant in the park doesn’t mean it will have the best food! Here are my top suggestions for quick-service restaurants to eat at and ones to avoid at Walt Disney World.