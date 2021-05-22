newsbreak-logo
Mill, church, meetinghouse, hall, get restoration grants

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A mill, a church, a meetinghouse, and a social hall are among the top recipients for historic preservation grants for restoration work.

The Enfield Shaker Museum’s stone mill, the St. Denis Church in Harrisville, the South Sutton Meetinghouse and the Willing Workers Society in Warren are each receiving a $10,000 grant from the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance, which is partnering for a second year with the 1772 Foundation for the grants.

Grants were provided for work such as painting, repairs and restoration to chimneys, porches, roofs, and windows; and fire and security systems.

In all, 13 community landmark projects in the state were provided one-for-one matching grants, for a total of $100,000.

