newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Electric Circuits: Components, Types, and Related Concepts

thegreatcoursesdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn electric circuit is a closed path in which electrons move to produce electric currents. Indeed, all the simple modern marvels are a consequence of this scientific principle. Read on to understand more on the components, types, and other concepts related to electric circuits. Electric circuits are important concepts that...

www.thegreatcoursesdaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Volta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Charge#Electric Potential#Electric Currents#Electrical Engineering#Electrical Wires#General Electric#Plant Material#The Electric Circuit#Fuse#Parallel Circuits#Kirchhoff#Electric Circuits#Series Circuits#Types#Materials#Practical Applications#Static Electricity#Separate Loops#Volts#Solar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Technology
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomyarxiv.org

MCALF: Multi-Component Atmospheric Line Fitting

Determining accurate velocity measurements from observations of the Sun is of vital importance to solar physicists who are studying the wave dynamics in the solar atmosphere. Weak chromospheric absorption lines, due to dynamic events in the solar atmosphere, often consist of multiple spectral components. Isolating these components allows for the velocity field of the dynamic and quiescent regimes to be studied independently. However, isolating such components is particularly challenging due to the wide variety of spectral shapes present in the same dataset. MCALF provides a novel method and infrastructure to determine Doppler velocities in a large dataset. Each spectrum is fitted with a model adapted to its specific spectral shape.
Bicyclesbikeexif.com

Circuit breaker: An Italian electric board tracker build

One of the raddest things about electric motorcycles is their ability to spark imagination. The possibilities are endless when you’re piecing together your own drivetrain and chassis from small, easy-to-package bits. Which is exactly how Giacomo Galbiati at GDesign Custom Motorcycle built this dashing battery-powered board tracker. Based in Como,...
Electronicschargedevs.com

Why compatible components are a must for liquid cooling systems

As EV charging liquid cooling system designers look for areas to optimize thermal management efficiency, sustainability and reliability, they have started to explore innovative system components. Whether looking at combinations of advanced thermoplastics, metal alloys or engineered fluids, one factor is essential: designers must think holistically. Designers should take into...
Physicsarxiv.org

Bi-local fields interacting with a constant electric field and related problems including the Schwinger effect

The bi-local fields are the quantum fields of two-particle systems bounded by a relativistic potential. Such a two-particle system, the bi-local system, forms the constrained dynamical systems, which are similar to but simpler to the string models. Because of this simplified structure of constrained dynamics, however, it is rather limited to introduce the interactions to the bi-local fields with other fields. In this paper, the interaction between the bi-local fields and a constant electric field is studied by taking the consistency of constraints into account. In particular, we pay attention to the structure of the ground states of the bi-local systems, since the ground states are determined depending on the electric field. As an application of this formalism, we also evaluate the Schwinger effect for the bi-local systems, which gives the pair production probability of the bound states as a function of the charges of respective particles and the coupling constant in the binding potential.
Environmentnonwovens-industry.com

Freudenberg Shoe Components Certified to GRS

Freudenberg Performance Materials has completed the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification process for its shoe components manufactured in Asia. All Freudenberg Far Eastern Spunweb sites were certified by Control Union Certifications. The company is therefore an officially-confirmed supplier of sustainable shoe components. These include strobel insoles made of 100% recycled polyester. These insoles are lightweight and binder-free, and there is low waste from cutting.
Softwareinforisktoday.com

API Security from Concepts to Components

This whitepaper describes the modern API security landscape and how to effectively leverage OAuth 2.0 and API gateways for authentication and authorization from both an infrastructure and software development mindset. To date, most organizations have had hard boundaries between system administrators and their software development teams, where they occasionally interact,...
Grocery & SupermaketFast Company

The missing component from our virtual world: Hospitality

Hospitality is an innately physical, human-to-human experience. My roots in hospitality extend back to my childhood. My father is an entrepreneur and owned a small bread delivery business. As a kid, I spent many summers on the back of his truck delivering to local restaurants and supermarkets. A direct line can be drawn from that experience to the ethos that I founded my company upon, which was to bring hospitality to the workplace by making people feel welcomed and supported.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Evolution of the atomic component in protostellar outflows

T. Sperling (1), J. Eislöffel (1), B. Nisini (2), T. Giannini (2), C. Fischer (3), A. Krabbe (3) ((1) Thüringer Landessternwarte, Sternwarte 5, D-07778, Tautenburg, Germany, (2) INAF-Osservatorio Astronomico di Roma, via Frascati 33, I-00040 Monte Porzio, Italy, (3) Deutsches SOFIA Institut University of Stuttgart, D-70569 Stuttgart, Germany) We present...
Sciencecell.com

Cortical disinhibitory circuits: cell types, connectivity and function

In neural circuits, disinhibition (or inhibition of inhibition) commonly operates in the form of two inhibitory neurons connected to one another in series. Disinhibition requires an inhibitory neuron in an active state such that the activity of this neuron can be inhibited. Across cortical brain regions, synaptic connections between GABAergic...
Technologympdigest.com

Component Carrier

This new component carrier can be mounted directly with electronic components, allowing previous manual assembly processes to be automated. Flexible circuit boards can also be replaced, increasing precision and reducing assembly costs. The component carrier increases reproducibility and reduces processing costs. (0)
Industrygroundalerts.com

Hot Type Electric Heating Water Tap Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2026

Market Study Report, LLC, has recently added a report on the Hot Type Electric Heating Water Tap market which provides a holistic synopsis of the market size, market valuation, revenue estimate, SWOT analysis, and the geographical spectrum of this industry. The report accurately underlines the key challenges and opportunities for growth during the forecast period. In addition, it sheds light on the current competitive scenario and reviews the business strategies adopted by the Hot Type Electric Heating Water Tap market players.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Playful Interactive Vehicle Concepts

The 'Rubik Cube' concept vehicle has been designed by Shuhao Ye as part of an internship project at Saic-GM-Wuling (SGMW) Advanced Center that plays on the Wuling EVMN platform. The vehicle highlights an interactive, playful aesthetic that would accommodate parents and children alike to play thanks to its changing design. Two or three of the vehicles could be used to create such items as a slide, seesaw, crawl section and more.
Computersplainenglish.io

How to Register a Global Component in Vue 3

Sometimes, we may want to add components to our Vue 3 app that’s available throughout the app. In this case, global components are suitable for this purpose. In this article, we’ll look at how to register a global component with Vue 3. Register a Global Component in Vue 3. To...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Multi-component multiscatter capture of Dark Matter

In recent years, the usefulness of astrophysical objects as Dark Matter (DM) probes has become more and more evident, especially in view of null results from direct detection and particle production experiments. The potentially observable signatures of DM gravitationally trapped inside a star, or another compact astrophysical object, have been used to forecast stringent constraints on the nucleon-Dark Matter interaction cross section. Currently, the probes of interest are: at high red-shifts, Population III stars that form in isolation, or in small numbers, in very dense DM minihalos at $z\sim 15-40$, and, in our own Milky Way, neutron stars, white dwarfs, brown dwarfs, exoplanets, etc. Of those, only neutron stars are single-component objects, and, as such, they are the only objects for which the common assumption made in the literature of single-component capture, i.e. capture of DM by multiple scatterings with one single type of nucleus inside the object, is valid. In this paper, we present an extension of this formalism to multi-component objects and apply it to Pop III stars, thereby investigating the role of He on the capture rates of Pop III stars. As expected, we find that the inclusion of the heavier He nuclei leads to an enhancement of the overall capture rates, further improving the potential of Pop III stars as Dark Matter probes.
Coding & Programmingplainenglish.io

All Types of Components that You Can Use in React

Components that you should know. The component concept is quite simple to understand. Basically, it is a visual software element with its own state, receives some properties, and implements its own rendering logic. But are all the components the same? Can we rank them or differentiate them into component types?
Energy IndustryScience Daily

Generating electricity from heat using the spin Seebeck device

Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH) Thermoelectric (TE) conversion offers a carbon-free power generation from geothermal, waste, body or solar heat, and shows promise to be the next-generation energy conversion technology. At the core of such TE conversion, there lies an all solid-state thermoelectric device which enables energy conversion without the emission of noise, vibrations, or pollutants. To this, a POSTECH research team proposed a way to design the next-generation thermoelectric device that exhibits remarkably simple manufacturing process and structure compared to the conventional ones, while displaying improved energy conversion efficiency using the spin Seebeck effect (SSE).
Energy Industryarxiv.org

Quantum Computing in Green Energy Production

Addressing the world's climate emergency is an uphill battle and requires a multifaceted approach including optimal deployment of green-energy alternatives. This often involve time-consuming optimisation of black-box models in a continuous parameter space. Despite recent advances in quantum computing, real-world applications have thus far been mostly confined to problems such as graph partitioning, traffic routing and task scheduling, where parameter space is discrete and graph connectivity is sparse. Here we propose the quantum nonlinear programming (QNLP) framework for casting an NLP problem - in continuous space - as quadratic unconstrained binary optimisation (QUBO), which can be subsequently solved using special-purpose solvers such as quantum annealers (QA) and coherent Ising machines (CIMs). QNLP consists of four steps: quadratic approximation of cost function, discretisation of parameter space, binarisation of discrete space, and solving the resulting QUBO. Linear and nonlinear constraints are incorporated into the resulting QUBO using slack variables and quadratic penalty terms. We apply our QNLP framework to optimisation of the daily feed rate of various biomass types at Nature Energy, the largest biogas producer in Europe. Optimising biomass selection improves the profitability of biomethane production, thus contributing to sustainable carbon-neutral energy production. For solving the QUBO, we use D-Wave's quantum annealers. We observe good performance on the DW-2000Q QPU, and higher sensitivity of performance to number of samples and annealing time for the Advantage QPU. We hope that our proposed QNLP framework provides a meaningful step towards overcoming the computational challenges posed by high-dimensional continuous-optimisation problems, especially those encountered in our battle against man-made climate change.