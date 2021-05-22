Best mice and trackpads for the new 24-inch Apple iMac with M1
Apple’s new 24-inch iMac with M1 chipset is expected to hit stores on May 21st, with pre-orders expected to reach customers around the same time. Revealed at the company’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event last month, the new iMac comes with a brand new design that is extremely thin with a variety of color options. It also comes with a 4.5K Retina display, a six-speaker system with Dolby Atmos, an improved 1080p camera, and super-fast Thunderbolt 4 ports. Speaking of Thunderbolt, we recently sorted some of the best Thunderbolt docks that should pair well with the new iMac.www.xda-developers.com