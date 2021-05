NORTHRIDGE, Calif.—CSUN and the USA Softball Women's National Team played a 10-inning exhibition game Sunday afternoon at Matador Diamond. The format featured members of Team USA playing alongside CSUN at times during the game. The WNT defeated the Matadors 9-0. Team USA sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the first as The WNT would score five runs in the inning. Cat Osterman hit the first two batters of the CSUN lineup in the bottom of the first. Osterman retired the next three Matadors to wrap up the inning.