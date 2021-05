Similar to humans washing our own hair, over-washing your dog can lead to dry skin. Over-washing depletes natural oils that the skin makes to stay hydrated and moisturized. Dry skin can cause unwanted skin issues and skin conditions such as dandruff, irritated skin, itchiness, and dermatitis. Pet parents know that regular dog grooming is important and helps prevent skin problems for your pooch, such as skin infections. When your pooch experiences dry skin, it is important to treat them with good ingredients during bathtime. Did you know that some of the best dog shampoos for dry skin don't even require soapy water?