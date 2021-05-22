The Resurrection: Bugzy Malone review – highs and lows that catch you off guard

Of all of the under-represented and underserved in the history books Australia’s Indigenous people must be somewhere near the top. Perhaps in Europe they learn more about what these people have gone through at the hands of British colonialism, but somehow, I doubt it. Even sitting here writing this, I don’t know very much in terms of detail, outside of what Stephen Maxwell Johnson’s High Ground has illuminated. It seems to me that their story isn’t much different than the Native Americans who were forced from their homes, rounded up, and murdered if they didn’t assimilate and comply with the invading white man. These similarities make the Western feel of High Ground all the more appropriate in conveying that message.