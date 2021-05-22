newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Resurrection: Bugzy Malone review – highs and lows that catch you off guard

The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two brushes with death last year, the Manchester rapper has a lot to process on his starkly honest second album. Hip-hop has no shortage of redemption narratives. Bugzy Malone’s is ongoing. As recently as last year, the Manchester MC was charged with two counts of wounding – this, after many years spent boxing, rapping, then acting in Guy Ritchie movies in a largely successful effort to put a difficult past behind him. The 30-year-old still carries sufficient ferocity to have guested on the recent remix of Tion Wayne and Russ Millions’ Body, the first UK No 1 for the drill subgenre.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emeli Sandé
Person
Tion Wayne
Person
Guy Ritchie
Person
Bugzy Malone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resurrection#Boxing#Rapper#Redemption Song#Pop Music#Good Music#Point Guard#The Manchester Mc#Hood#Hip Hop#Dancehall Mc Turbulence#Party Bangers#Operatic Backing Vocals#Guy Ritchie Movies#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicStereogum

Watch Duran Duran Play With Blur’s Graham Coxon & Trot Out Classics At Billboard Music Awards

Last week, new wave overlords Duran Duran announced their forthcoming album Future Past, and they dropped the lead single “Invisible,” which features guitar from Blur’s Graham Coxon. Last night, the band played “Invisible” for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards, the same show where Drake accepted an Artist Of The Decade award with his son. For the performance, Coxon joined Duran Duran. But the band didn’t just perform “Invisible.” They turned it into a medley with a couple of their undeniable bangers.
Musicthehighlandernews.com

The Off-Season Album Review

Rapper Jermaine, known on stage as J. Cole, released his sixth full-length studio album, “The Off-Season,” on May 14th after a long absence. His last album, “KOD”, was released 3 years ago, leaving eager fans in anticipation after the release of what many felt was a subpar album. “I was...
Entertainmentpunchdrunkcritics.com

Review: High Ground

Of all of the under-represented and underserved in the history books Australia’s Indigenous people must be somewhere near the top. Perhaps in Europe they learn more about what these people have gone through at the hands of British colonialism, but somehow, I doubt it. Even sitting here writing this, I don’t know very much in terms of detail, outside of what Stephen Maxwell Johnson’s High Ground has illuminated. It seems to me that their story isn’t much different than the Native Americans who were forced from their homes, rounded up, and murdered if they didn’t assimilate and comply with the invading white man. These similarities make the Western feel of High Ground all the more appropriate in conveying that message.
MusicGrazia

A Complete Guide To The Highs And Lows Of Sugababes Line-Ups

Sugababes are back! Last week one of this country's most beloved and influential girlbands announced that they were returning with an extended version of the album that brought them to national attention. Pop music fans everywhere couldn't contain their excitement. The band were, after all, responsible for an incredible array of top 10 hits - including their debut, Overload, and bangers like Round Round, Push The Button and About You Now - and seven albums. But with the flurry of reignited interest in the exciting news came the inevitable memes and jokes about the fact that the three-piece weren't really a three-piece.
MusicVulture

The Highs, Lows, and Whoas of the 2021 Brit Awards

The pandemic isn’t over, but awards shows have entered post-COVID territory. Following last month’s Oscars, which gathered hundreds without masks in Los Angeles, the 2021 Brit Awards marked the return of big-time shows to the U.K. There was a packed, unmasked, distanced house of essential workers for the first event back at London’s O2 Arena, and it made for one of the most normal-looking awards shows we’ve seen since this whole mess started. Oh, and there were amazing performances, deserving awards wins, funny awards show moments, and Coldplay. Nature really is healing! Here are the highs, lows, and whoas of the 2021 Brits.
MusicScience Friday

The Highs And Lows Of Tuvan Throat Singing

The Tuvan throat-singing band Alash Ensemble has toured the world demonstrating both their cultural heritage as well as their vocal mastery. Their incredible ability to sing low and high notes simultaneously has inspired wonder and a deep appreciation for their craft. But how they achieve these otherworldly sounds hasn’t been extensively explored. With the help of speech pathologist Aaron Johnson, we’ll look inside the human vocal tract to see how these talented singers create their signature sounds.
CelebritiesDaily Illini

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ is more than a breakup album

Breakups suck. That’s something those who have ever broken up with someone or who have been broken up before with can probably agree on. So why are we so drawn to breakup songs even when we aren’t going through a breakup or aren’t even in a relationship? Maybe because breakups lead to some of the most iconic songs ever written. Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know,” “I Will Always Love you” by Whitney Houston and “Someone Like You” by Adele, for example, are some of the most well-known songs ever made, and they’re all breakup songs.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Eminem & Post Malone Collab Teased By Cole Bennett

Eminem certainly doesn't need pop stars to move units, but that hasn't kept Slim from collaborating with them from time to time. Boasting duets with Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, Pink, Beyonce, Sia, and more, Em has by and large shifted away from his crossover cuts on recent releases like Kamikaze and both Music To Be Murdered By albums. Still, that hasn't stopped many from imagining a collaboration between Eminem and Post Malone, who has already worked with an impressive repertoire of hip-hop talent.
CelebritiesPosted by
Consequence

Doja Cat and SZA Perform “Kiss Me More” at 2021 Billboard Music Awards: Watch

Open a new tube of chapstick and check out Doja Cat and SZA’s first performance of “Kiss Me More” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. “Kiss Me More” is the first single from Doja Cat’s upcoming album, Planet Her, and Sunday marked the first time she and SZA have sung it together live on stage. Surrounded by dancers with their heads in giant orange balls, the pair delivered a stylish performance. SZA sang from atop a rotating pedestal platform before kicking it down to Doja for a dance-remix breakdown. Check it out ahead.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Consequence

Damon Albarn’s Mullet Is Causing a Stir on the Internet

Damon Albarn has always been a virtual pop star thanks to his work in Gorillaz, but it looks like he’s now gone viral for an entirely different reason. On Saturday night, the Blur singer was one of many artists to play at Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm livestream. Instead of being smitten with his stacked setlist, though, fans were more taken by the debut of his brand new mullet.
Musicthisisdig.com

Coldplay and Jorja Smith Added To Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2021

Coldplay and Jorja Smith have joined the star-packed line-up of Radio 1’s Big Weekend Of Live Music, due to take place this weekend, 28-31 May. Thanks to restrictions in place because of the global pandemic, it’s the second consecutive year the event will take place online. Performances will be broadcast over the weekend on Radio 1, with full sets also available on BBC Sounds. Fans will also be able to watch a selection of tracks on Radio 1’s iPlayer and YouTube channels, with a curated stream on iPlayer featuring selected performances and artist interviews from the whole weekend.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

Did You Catch The Trailer For ‘The D’Amelio Show’?

If you caught the MTV TV & Movie Awards, then you got a look at The D’Amelio Show, which will be streaming on HULU. The D’Amelio Show will follow Charli and Dixie D’Amelio as they are thrust into the limelight and with burgeoning Hollywood careers, facing “new challenges and opportunities they could not have imagined”.
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Germana Stella La Sorsa (new album ‘Vapour’ on 33 Jazz Records – for autumn release)

Italian singer, composer and lyricist Germana Stella La Sorsa moved to London in 2017, and quickly made an impact on the London scene with her Jazz in Cinema project. Tony Kofi has compared her ‘clear and warm tone’ with that of Flora Purim. Her debut album Vapour is out soon on 33 Jazz Records, with Sam Leak on Hammond, Nick Costley-White on guitar and Jay Davis on drums.
MusicBillboard

Duran Duran Performs 3-Song Medley at Billboard Music Awards

Duran Duran took the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 23) night for what was the legendary new wave band's first-ever BBMAs performance. And the British rockers did not disappoint. They performed a three-song medley from the Hammersmith Apollo in London encompassing two classic hits and their new single "Invisible," previewing new album Future Past, which features contributions from Graham Coxon, who joined the band for their BBMAs debut.
Musicledburyreporter.co.uk

Billboard Music Awards: The main winners

The Weeknd enjoyed a night to remember at the Billboard Music Awards, while Pop Smoke and Taylor Swift were also among the winners. The Canadian R&B star won 10 prizes on the night powered by his hugely successful album After Hours. Here are the main winners from the 2021 Billboard...
EntertainmentBillboard

Paul Weller Scores Sixth Solo U.K. No. 1 With ‘Fat Pop’

The Modfather has clinched another U.K. chart title. Paul Weller earns a sixth solo No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart with Fat Pop (Polydor), which bows at the top spot with 26,005 chart sales, the OCC reports. Of that first week sum, physical copies accounted for more than...
Celebritieshypebeast.com

J. Cole's Journey as the First Rapper With Six Consecutive No. 1 Studio Albums

With The Off-Season opening the week on top of the Billboard 200, J. Cole has officially become the first ever rapper with six consecutive No. 1 studio albums. The 12-track project debuted with 282,000 units, and although it’s on the lower end of the Cole spectrum, the LP currently holds the biggest week of 2021 for any hip-hop album and the second-biggest overall.