Maine to replace bridge over Seven Mile Stream

JAY, Maine (AP) — The state of Maine is going to replace a bridge that carries traffic over the Seven Mile Stream in the central part of the state.

The Seven Mile Stream Bridge carries Route 140 over the stream in Jay. It’s located near the Androscoggin River.

The Maine Department of Transportation said a short section of road in the vicinity of the bridge will be reduced to a single lane of traffic due to the work. The department said the project is set to be completed in October.

The transportation department said a Richmond contractor was awarded a $1.8 million contract for the project.