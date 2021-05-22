Lifting mask mandates makes life harder for frontline workers

Though it may have seemed that Americans couldn’t wait to be allowed to take off their masks, President Biden’s call for those who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine to drop their face coverings and “greet others with a smile” has left many people frustrated. Essential workers who have struggled for months to convince the people they come in contact with to wear masks are left wondering what to do after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement that people who are fully vaccinated can stop covering their faces in most indoor and outdoor settings.