LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It was at a family/friends gathering when I discovered the hair product that would positively change my hair journey henceforth. It was a beautiful Sunday, and I was sitting at the kitchen table conversing with my lady elders after a fulfilling meal. We were chatting about life and past experiences and of course, especially when Black women are involved, the conversation turned to natural hair. I asked if anyone could recommend a product that keeps the curls moisturized. One Black lady who donned a fresh twist-out replied to me and said, “try Ouidad.” My forehead wrinkled in confusion. The lady read my mind and spelled the name out for me. Because the lady’s twist-out was so fabulously bouncy and holding up in the infamous New Orleans humidity, I took my cell phone out without hesitation and began my research.