newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Over 60? Stop Doing These Things Immediately, Say Experts

By Alek Korab
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Aging gracefully isn't about trying to look like a 20-something — it's about living your best life and having the physical and mental health to enjoy it. Like a bottle of wine, you can get better with age with the right care. Ideally, you'll have already been practicing healthy habits throughout your life. But even if you haven't, it's never too late to start taking proactive steps to maintain and even improve your health. The good news is, it's never too late to adopt new habits and improve your lifestyle. That's according to Dr. Martin Miner, Regional Medical Director of Vault Health— the first men's telehealth company to provide performance-based treatments for physical, mental, and sexual health—who's also an expert authority on aging successfully. Read on for his essential 7 takeaways—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 16 "Health" Tips to Stop Following Immediately.

www.eatthis.com
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
7K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Gaining Weight#Gyms#Healthy Habits#Mental Health Care#Physical Exercise#Social Care#Vault Health#Proactive Steps#Adequate Nutrients#Fluids#Regular Exercise#Diseases#Meaningful Relationships#Stress Reduction#Testosterone Levels#Vitamins#Isolation#Mood#Medical Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Heart Disease
News Break
Longevity
Related
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Eating Habits to Avoid if You Don't Want High Blood Pressure, Say Experts

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a frequent precursor to serious health issues, including heart attack and stroke. A staggering 45% of the U.S. population suffers from hypertension at any given time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, it's not genetics alone that may contribute...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts

A head cold, again? Some years, it seems like you're constantly coming down with something. But a worse-than-usual flu season may not be entirely to blame. There are a bunch of ways you might be weakening your immune system without even knowing it, all day long—from how much sleep you get to your sugar intake to the items you touch at the office. Eat This, Not That! Health has rounded them up here. Gesundheit. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 16 "Health" Tips to Stop Following Immediately.
Diseases & Treatmentseatthis.com

7 Signs Someone is Getting Dementia, According to Experts

Sure, most people have trouble remembering things as they get older. However, many cognitive changes are a normal part of aging—including dementia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines dementia as a general term to describe "impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities." And, an estimated 5 million adults live with it. While there is no cure for dementia, identifying it early rather than later can be helpful in terms of management. Here are 7 signs someone is getting dementia, per the Alzheimer's Association—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss this special report: I'm a Doctor and Warn You Never Take This Supplement.
HealthPosted by
Ladders

4 things you’re doing that are aging you by 10 years

You may be convinced that your skincare routine, water consumption, and daily Prevagen pills are fighting off the cruel hands of time. However, there are a handful of lifestyle choices and mindsets that expedite the aging process in ways you might not even realize. These are the 4 things you...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

30 Signs Stress is Wrecking Your Body, Say Experts

You wouldn't eat a food that shrinks your brain. You wouldn't drive a car that makes you sweat. You wouldn't buy a purse that worsens PMS. So why are we all so cool with stress being just "a part of life"? It doesn't have to be. And if you reduce stress, you will be better for it. Because the impact stress has on your body is remarkable—and hazardous. Read on to discover 30 more things stress is doing to your body—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 16 "Health" Tips to Stop Following Immediately.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

5 Ways to Stop From Becoming Obese, Say Doctors

Obesity—defined as a BMI (body mass index) over 25—is a worldwide crisis. And it might be hitting uncomfortably close to home: A whole bunch of us may be stepping on the scale or taking a good look in the mirror after a year of pandemic-related lockdowns and thinking: What have I done? And what can I do to change it?
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

5 Ways to Stop Overeating Right Now, Says Psychologist

The pandemic caused all of us to go a little out of control with our eating habits—and for valid reasons! However, instead of trying to test out a crash diet (which isn't sustainable and often causes stress) why not try consciously unlearning the habits you picked up during quarantine?. In...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Don't Drink More Than This After Your Vaccine, Experts Warn

Getting the COVID vaccine is a reason to celebrate: Vaccinations have been hailed by many as light at the end of the tunnel after suffering through the past year's pandemic. But while you may be excited, your celebratory drinks might have to wait. In fact, some experts warn that you shouldn't drink more than a particular amount after your vaccine, as it could affect the shot's efficacy. Read on to find out how much is too much, and for more vaccine tips, You Need This in Your Diet After Your COVID Vaccine, Doctor Warns.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger—from this and 3 other supplements.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Over 70, Don't Take This OTC Medication Daily, Doctors Warn

As you get older, your pill box is probably getting a little fuller. While 45.8 percent of the U.S. population uses one or more prescription drugs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), those numbers skyrocket to 85 percent when looking at people over 60. Of course, that's in regards to the prescription medications you're told to take for various conditions that likely crop up with age. But you should be talking to your doctor about the over-the-counter (OTC) medications you take, too. Experts are warning that there is one OTC medication that you shouldn't be taking daily if you're over 70 without talking to a professional first. Read on to find out more about the medication to be wary of, and for more on common meds, If You're Taking This OTC Medicine More Than Twice a Week, See a Doctor.
HealthPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

5 Mistakes to Avoid if You Want to Age Well

As hot as the anti-aging market is right now, we all know that aging is inevitable. And yet, it's entirely possible to do it well. When it comes to aging, the goal isn't necessarily just to live longer, but to extend your years of ​healthy​ life. "The scientific term is...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

One Surprising Effect of Taking Probiotics, Says New Study

Want healthier lungs? Then consider boosting your gut health with probiotics, according to a recent study presented at the Digestive Disease Week conference. Researchers looked at detailed food and supplement diaries of 220 people who had participated in an earlier study on probiotics and weight loss—research that itself has some intriguing results—and assessed whether probiotic use had an effect on the prevalence of upper respiratory infection. Turns out, their suspicions were correct.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Craving This, It Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia, Study Says

Food cravings can be mysterious: One second you might want a salty bag of chips, and moments later, you could find yourself with a hankering for something sweet. While some people battle with their food cravings their whole life, experts say if these predilections begin to shift, it could be the beginnings of cognitive decline. In fact, one study found that craving one thing in particular could be an early sign of dementia. Read on to find out which mealtime habit means you should talk to your doctor.
Fitnesswomensrunning.com

You’re Not Crazy—Exercise-Induced Headaches Are a Real Thing

There are two kinds of exercise headaches, primary and secondary. One is painful but ultimately harmless. The other can be scary. No one is sure what causes primary exercise-induced headaches, which makes them frustrating. They most commonly come on after running, weight lifting or another hard, strenuous activity. Hot weather and training at a high altitude may contribute, and poor hydration could factor in as well. Determining the true cause of these headaches is sketchy because they seem so individual, but dilated blood vessels in and around your brain could contribute. This type of headache comes and goes and is treated like most headaches.
HealthPosted by
Ladders

5 habits you do every day that are prematurely aging you

If you’ve ever seen The Butterfly Effect, you may, too, wonder what actions are taken and moments pass that directly impact your life. While it can be fun to think deeply about this concept with friends in your off time, not everyone has the luxury to sit back on any given day and evaluate the impact their small efforts and routines make on themselves and the world around them.
Diseases & Treatmentsstmarynow.com

Every minute counts: Know the warning signs of a stroke

BATON ROUGE — Would you know if you or a loved one were having a stroke? When every minute counts, it’s important to recognize the signs, according to the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana news release. May is National Stroke Awareness Month, which makes it the perfect time to learn about strokes and how to lower stroke risk.
Home & GardenPosted by
EatThis

Your Bedroom Can Make You Sick If You're Not Cleaning This, Say Experts

On average, Americans spend half our lives in our bedrooms. So it's important to make the most of it. A dirty bedroom can compromise your health, triggering allergy and asthma symptoms and preventing a good night's sleep, which is crucial to overall health and lowering your risk of chronic diseases ranging from heart disease to cancer. So Eat This, Not That! Health consulted the experts on how—and how often—you should clean your bedroom to make it the healthy haven you deserve. Read on, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It.
NutritionGreatist

Detoxing Foods... Are They a Thing?

“Detox” is a term that wellness gurus and food manufacturers love to throw around. Detox salads? Check. Detox juices? Check. Detox meal delivery programs that cost more than your car payment? CHECK. Here’s the lowdown on whether you should throw down the $$$ for detoxing foods. WTH is detoxing, anyway?
Albany, NYWNYT

Health experts say vaccine doing what it's supposed to do

You've probably heard about the eight cases of COVID diagnosed among members of the Yankees. All had been vaccinated, reportedly with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. So what happened?. A number of people monitoring this and all say, it's to be expected. Bottom line, none of the vaccines are 100%...
HealthPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

8 Surprisingly Easy Ways to De-Stress at Home, From a Longevity Doctor

Constant stress can gradually chip away at our health, creating inflammation in the body that ultimately leads to disease if we are not able to alleviate it. Every year, 120,000 people die of stress-related conditions, such as heart attack, high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes, and depression, according to the NIH, but this doctor believes we are each capable of avoiding these complications if we have the right tools and strategies. Here he shares his helpful tips to help you de-stress, avoid negatives emotions, and live a longer, happier life.