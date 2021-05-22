Daisy Haggard: ‘I love getting older. I care less about what people think’
I do all my writing in bed. Not due to decadence, but because it’s the place I can hide from my children most effectively. My recent Bafta nomination genuinely came as a huge shock. I assumed it was Breeders that had been shortlisted, not me [for female performance in a comedy programme]. When I finally clicked, I blurted out, “Good God!” I don’t think I’ll win, but if by some miracle I did, my kids would immediately steal the trophy and put hats on it.www.theguardian.com