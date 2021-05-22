Daisy Haggard: ‘I love getting older. I care less about what people think’

When they ask me about the COVID-19 pandemic, I will tell my children nothing novel — it was lonely, terrifying and everyday the headlines read “unprecedented.” I prayed every day for a miracle — an in-person year, or maybe a semester, or maybe just a month — but God instead granted the right permutation of circumstances to remind me that I am small. It felt apocalyptic, not because I thought the world was ending, but because dystopia was the only lens through which I could process all the suffering and inequality I saw. I will say that friends got me through it, as did the kind professors. When they ask, I will not linger on the COVID-19 pandemic; I refuse to remember my time here as defined by the pandemic.