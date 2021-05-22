How medical culture sinks US health care, by Robert Pearl

newsbreak-logo
Over the last pandemic year, we’ve seen doctors work heroically to save lives. Their dedication, expertise and work ethic represent the best of medical culture. But as we return to normality, we need to acknowledge that the same culture that turns doctors into heroes is also contributing to a health care crisis of rising costs and decaying standards.

