What Ferrari do we obtain in Portugal? The SF21 is confirming in Portimao the signs of progress that the purple group confirmed in the initial two races of the 2021 year. Thanks to the coaching team of Matteo Bobbi we can clearly show you the telemetry knowledge when compared with the finest lap of Lewis Hamilton, leader of the day with Mercedes, and Carlos Sainz, fourth with the Ferrari SF21, in the second no cost apply session.