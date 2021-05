Gen. 32:1-32 - Wrestling with God - Part 2. We now continue with where we left off last week in the life of Jacob:. Vs. 22-27 - “That night Jacob got up and took his two wives, his two female servants and his eleven sons and crossed the ford of the Jabbok. After he had sent them across the stream, he sent over all his possessions. So Jacob was left alone, and a man wrestled with him till daybreak. When the man saw that he could not overpower him, he touched the socket of Jacob’s hip so that his hip was wrenched as he wrestled with the man.”