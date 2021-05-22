newsbreak-logo
Phillipsburg, NJ

'Jeopardy' champ Ryan Bilger gives Lehigh Valley national exposure | Turkeys & Trophies

By Express-Times opinion staff
Posted by 
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Heading into the unofficial start of summer — Memorial Day weekend — we can all use a bit of diversion to get in the right mindset following a brutal winter dominated by a raging pandemic. And few diversions that involve television are as exciting as getting a chance to root for the home team in a nationally televised event. This is what Macungie’s Ryan Bilger has given us so far in the 2021 “Jeopardy” Tournament of Champions that kicked off this week. On Monday, Bilger advanced to the semifinals of the tournament. That round will air next week. Bilger, an Emmaus High School grad, got to the tournament by winning $109,049 with four wins in five appearances in 2019. A $250,000 grand prize is up for grabs in the tournament.

Easton, PA
Easton, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

One change to girls lacrosse rankings as districts get underway

With Thursday’s start of the District 11 Class 3A tournament, chances for local teams to climb up lehighvalleylive.com’s girls lacrosse rankings are coming to an end. Easton once again confirmed its No. 1 spot after the Red Rovers captured the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference title with a win over Emmaus. The Green Hornets responded with a big win over Hazleton. Freedom also advanced to the district semis with a lopsided win.
Easton, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton Area High School Prom 2021 (PHOTOS)

Easton Area High School seniors celebrated their prom Saturday night at the SteelStacks campus in Bethlehem. Last year, the COVID-19 outbreak canceled area proms, so this year Easton’s prom looked much different than in years past. Tickets were limited in order to keep numbers low, and the prom was held...
Northampton, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Sunday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Monday’s schedule

Here are Sunday’s Lehigh Valley sports scores as well as Monday’s schedule. MONDAY’S SCHEDULE BASEBALL Palisades at Notre Dame Green-Pond, 4:30 p.m. Colonial League semifinal game Southern Lehigh at Northwestern Lehigh, 4 p.m. Colonial League semifinal game Moravian Academy at Lincoln Leadership, 4 Notre Dame ES at Pen Argyl, 4 SOFTBALL EPC Semifinals Northampton at Whitehall (Pates Park), 5 ...
Lehigh County, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Eastern Pennsylvania Conference baseball: All-Star teams are announced; Parkland’s Blake Barthol and Liberty’s Brayden D’Amico among MVPs

The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference baseball season reaches its climax this week with semifinal tournament games on Tuesday at Parkland and Liberty and the title game Wednesday at Nazareth. While Liberty has been the dominant team most of the season, quality players have come from across the league. They are saluted on the EPC’s all-star teams, which are again divided into the Lehigh, ...
Bethlehem, PAAllentown Morning Call

Lehigh Valley Flashback May 17: In 2001, East Stroudsburg South’s Sam Segond sets District 11 discus record

A look back at Lehigh Valley sports stories over the years from May 17. 2006: Bethlehem Catholic junior Joe Kovacs shatters the 31-year-old District 11 Class 2A discus record with a throw of 176 feet, 5 inches, to take the gold during the district meet at Blue Mountain. Kovacs’ throw is more than 7 feet better than the previous mark of 169-1 set by Pen Argyl’s Moris Pagne in 1975.
Limeport, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Blue Mountain League’s 75th season starts Tuesday

Like so many annual traditions canceled by COVID-19, the Blue Mountain League was kept off the field by the coronavirus in 2020. The amateur baseball league has been part of the spring and summer sports calendar in the Lehigh Valley since 1946 when Bangor, East Bangor, Easton, Johnsonville, Martins Creek, Pen Argyl, Portland, Roseto, Stockertown, Tatamy, West Bangor and Wind Gap were the 12 ...
Macungie, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions 2021 starts Monday | Who is guest host? When to watch the Lehigh Valley’s winner.

The “Jeopardy!” 2021 Tournament of Champions, the first without long-time host Alex Trebek, begins Monday night. First up is a four-game winner from the Lehigh Valley, Ryan Bilger, of Macungie, against one of the show’s top competitors, Jason Zuffranieri. Popular “Jeopardy!” champ Buzzy Cohen is guest host for the 2021...
Carbon County, PATimes News

Cicadas emerging, but our area might be spared

A creature with one of the most unique life cycles on earth will be visible around Eastern Pennsylvania in the coming weeks. The 17-year cicadas will emerge from the ground sometime around or after Memorial Day to complete a life cycle they began in 2004. They should be seen, and...
Lehigh County, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Eastern Pennsylvania Conference softball all-star teams announced

The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference softball season is down to its final four. On Monday night at Patriots Park, Whitehall plays Northampton and Freedom plays Parkland in semifinal games. It is not a surprise that those four teams who have been dominant all spring registered the most members of the EPC all-star team that was voted on by coaches and released Saturday morning. Parkland senior ...