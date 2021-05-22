newsbreak-logo
COVID-19: Brand-New Vaccine Clinic Scheduled In Putnam County

Putnam County is launching a brand-new COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Photo Credit: NJ Office of the Governor

Putnam County will be hosting a special walk-in vaccination clinic for those eligible in New York to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

County health officials will be providing both the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and the two-dose Moderna vaccine from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25 at the Philipstown Recreation Center in Garrison for all eligible New Yorkers.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for anyone 18 and older, while the Pfizer vaccine will be ready for anyone 12 and up. Those who are 17 and younger must have proof of age and consent from a parent or guardian. An adult must accompany anyone between the ages of 12 and 15.

Officials noted that walk-ins are welcome.

“Please arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to your appointment time. If you are more than 15 minutes late, your appointment will be forfeited.

"You must provide identification, proof that you live, work or attend school in New York, and proof that you fit the criteria. Please understand that without the proper identification we will be unable to administer the vaccine and you will be turned away at the door."

Officials made note that more vaccination centers are scheduled to be opened in the coming weeks as more allocations of the vaccine are provided to Putnam County.

"Everyone must wear a mask and should plan to remain at the POD for 15-minutes after receiving the vaccine," they advised. "Wear short sleeves so that the health care professional giving you the shot can easily access your upper arm."

Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

