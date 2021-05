Fan-favorite knockout artist Derrick Lewis explained why he “hates” UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou during the UFC 262 presser. Lewis is set to take on Ngannou in a rematch later this summer for the UFC heavyweight championship. With former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones not being able to strike a deal with the UFC, Lewis has slipped in and will get the next title shot against the champ Ngannou. Lewis was a guest at the UFC 262 press conference and when reporters asked him why he doesn’t like Ngannou, “The Black Beast” answered in a way only he can.