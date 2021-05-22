Belleria Pizza, McCartney Rd, Cited with 8 Health Code Violations

Youngstown, OH

Belleria Pizza at 725 McCartney Rd, Youngstown had a very bad day when Health Inspectors arrived.

According to their report, Belleria Pizza received a total of 8 Health Code Violations.

Here’s a rundown of the official report from the Mahoning County Health Department.

PROCESS REVIEW NOTES: Meatballs are cooked, rapidly cooled, and rapidly reheated. Time and temperature requirements are met. Minimal leftovers.



FACILITY NOTES: The bar and dining area have been and will continue to be closed. The owner reported Campbell FD will not allow a partition in the storage area because it will impede egress. Inspector retracts corrective measures to install partition.

EQUIPMENT NOTES: Several coolers are not operational (two prep coolers and one reach-in cooler). Prep cooler will be repaired. The commercial warmer is being replaced. Much progress has been made in reach-in cooler cleanliness. Dishwash machine is not used and the nonuse will continue. RFE uses a 3 bay sink.

FRANCHISE NOTES: Franchise owner is generally onsite weekly. Pizza sauce is delivered in large white buckets, shelf life of 2 weeks.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

3717-1-02.4(A)

Level Two Certified Manager

The supervisor has not obtained Food Protection Management Certification. Ohio certification must be obtained. The course and test may be taken online.

REPEAT VIOLATION

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

*CRITICAL VIOLATION*

3717-1-03.2(C)

Packaged and unpackaged food - preventing contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation.

1) Raw animal food outside of commercial packaging must be separated or stored below ready-to-eat food (i.e. bread, vegetables, cooked food, etc.).

2) PROGRESS HAS BEEN MADE WITH FREEZER BUT IT REMAINS PACKED WITH FOOD. CONTINUE TO THROW AWAY FOOD.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

3717-1-04.0(I)

Nonfood-contact surfaces - materials.

Foil was used a surface material throughout the kitchen. Foil is not an approved surface. Remove all foil from stainless steel surfaces. Keep stainless steel clean and sanitized.

REPEAT VIOLATION.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

*CRITICAL VIOLATION*

3717-1-04.1(C)

Food-contact surfaces - cleanability

Voluntary discard of one cooking spoon that was severely damaged. Throw away any additional utensils if surfaces are damaged, worn, or pitted.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

3717-1-06.4(N)

Maintaining premises - unnecessary items and litter.

Continue to remove personal items (Probate issue) from the storage area and any personal items in the kitchen. Much improvement in the dining area and dishwashing machine drainboard.

REPEAT VIOLATION.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

3717-1-06.2(I)

Lighting - intensity (50 FC)

Replace burned-out lightbulbs under the pizza hood and hood to the left off pizza hood to achieve the required minimum illumination of 50 FC.

REPEAT VIOLATION

How do you feel? What do you think?