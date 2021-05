Holding onto bitcoin and trading in the same are two different things. BTC or Bitcoin has turned twelve years with the onset of 2021. People who are interested in digital transactions have tried their hands at cryptocurrency or bitcoin trading. It is a recent favorite in the digital currency arena. It has provided entrepreneurs with an easy way of making money safely and securely. Most individuals are trying to figure out the process of making money with the help of bitcoin trading. Hence, if you are among them, you must have a comprehensive understanding of the profitable avenues associated with cryptocurrency or bitcoin. As said by Ian Mausner, it will help you to make a vast profit with minimum investment.