newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Factors with the greatest impact on the crypto market growth

By News Desk ·
cryptoslate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cryptocurrency market is experiencing incredible growth in the past year and a half, rivaled only by the ICO craze of 2017. Bitcoin has more than tripled its all-time high from the previous bull run, and altcoins prices are skyrocketing left and right. This increased hype has pushed investors to...

cryptoslate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Network#Market Growth#Global Growth#Market Demand#Money Market#Bitcoin Bitcoin#Usd#Fomo#Fud#Btc#Influence Crypto Prices#Trading Crypto#Multiple Major Factors#Market Movements#Incredible Growth#Cryptocurrency Investors#Currency#Bitcoin Miners#Decentralized Finance#Traditional Commodities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

IC Markets Expands Offerings with New Stock and Crypto CFDs

IC Markets is expanding its retail contracts for differences (CFDs) offerings by adding 950 new company stocks and 3 cryptocurrencies, the Australian broker informed Finance Magnates. The newly added products will include the share CFDs of highly-sought global companies like German Covid vaccine manufacturer, BioNTech, a consumer technology company, Eventbrite,...
Marketsfinancefeeds.com

MayStreet adds additional markets in APAC market data offering

MayStreet, one of the leading market data technology and content solution providers, has announced the addition of 19 new markets in its APAC offering. This addition of the new markets would complete its aim of covering as many global markets as possible, an endeavor which it had begun last year. The data feeds are available in its Market Data Lake, which is a repository of high-quality exchange data which can be used by the traders for in-depth trade analytics.
Economyreportedtimes.com

Frozen Bakery Products Market: Key Factors behind Market’s Rapid Growth

According to the new market research report “Frozen Bakery Products Market by Type (Bread, Pizza Crusts, Cakes & Pastries), Distribution Channel (Conventional Stores, Specialty Stores), and Form of Consumption (Ready-to-Proof, Ready-to-Bake, Ready-to-Eat) – Global Forecast to 2026“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Frozen Bakery Products Market is projected to reach USD 29.5 billion by 2026, from USD 22.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The busy lifestyle of consumers has contributed to the growth of the bread manufacturing industry to produce new products that could cater to the rise in demand from consumers. The increase in consumption of frozen bakery products in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America has also led to a rise in the sales of frozen bakery products. The demand for frozen bakery products in developing regions is driven by the increase in disposable income.
MarketsRegister Citizen

Forex Brokers Channel Resources into PayBito-Designed Crypto Exchanges

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Amid the throes of the pandemic and a historic lull in global markets, the trajectories that strode more or less unperturbed were those belonging to the digital assets on the blockchain. Global digital asset trading platform PayBito teams up with eminent Forex brokers...
StocksCoinDesk

How Investors Can Gain Crypto Exposure Through Stocks

RIOT, a bitcoin mining company, has returned about 55% year-to-date compared to bitcoin’s gain of 30% during the same period. Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange which made a public market debut in April, is down about 26% year-to-date and is trading just below the reference price of $250 at the time of writing.
Retailinvestingcube.com

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: What Next for BCH After the Rebound?

The Bitcoin Cash price has bounced back after it declined to the lowest level since March last week. The BCH is trading at $748, which is 60% above the lowest level last week. The total value of all BCH in circulation has jumped to more than $13.9 billion. What happened:...
StocksForbes

Are Crypto Stocks Worth A Look As Bitcoin Tanks To $35k?

Bitcoin prices have plummeted from levels of around $62,000 in mid-April to just about $35,000 as of Sunday. The sell-off is driven by factors including Tesla’s decision to not accept the digital currency as payment for its cars and China’s move to ban financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrencies. Moreover, with inflation and bond yields trending higher, investors are moving funds back to real-economy sectors from non-productive assets such as Bitcoin. Now, although prices have stabilized a bit since they fell to as low as $32,000 last week, the recent sell-off is a reminder that the crypto market is subject to large boom and bust cycles.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Despite Historic Crash, Most Bitcoin Investors Still in Profit: Report

Bitcoin suffered a massive sell-off last week. But Glassnode data shows that most "entities" are still in profit. This is because the sell-off was largely caused by new investors panic-selling, and not long-term holders. The Bitcoin market just suffered one of the worst crashes in its 12-year history. And yet,...
StocksForbes

How Has Coinbase Fared In Previous Crypto Bear Markets?

Coinbase was a big beneficiary of the crypto boom, with revenues in Q1 rising over 9x year-over-year to about $1.8 billion, as users flocked to its platform to cash in on soaring cryptocurrency prices. However, cryptocurrencies now appear to be in a bear market. Prices for bellwether cryptocurrency Bitcoin have declined from levels of around $62,000 in mid-April, as Coinbase went public, to just about $35,000 as of Sunday. Although prices have stabilized a bit since they fell to as low as $32,000 last week, the recent sell-off is a reminder that the crypto market is subject to big boom and bust cycles. So how is this likely to impact Coinbase’s performance going forward?
Marketsinvesting.com

Chinese Bitcoin miners prepare exit strategy in the face of regulatory uncertainty

Following reports that Chinese regulators will be cracking down on Bitcoin mining and trading activities, Chinese miners are already planning their exit strategy. As reported by BTC PEERS, the country’s Financial Stability and Development Committee (FSDC) said during its 51st meeting that it would “crackdown on Bitcoin mining and trading behavior, and resolutely prevent the transmission of individual risks to the social field.”
MarketsPosted by
The Independent

Crypto market turmoil: Two experts unpick chaotic week for bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies

In a week where $1 trillion was wiped from the crypto market, many have wondered what happens now with the cryptocurrency space.Is this the end of the great 2020/21 rally? Is it just a dip on the way to new all-time highs? And what impact will it have on the industry in general?To answer these questions – and more – we invited two experts to help make sense of the price crash and take questions from our readers about the current chaos.>> Follow all the latest updates with The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto market We spoke to Dr Iwa Salami,...
MarketsTime

What Is Blockchain? The ‘Transformative’ Technology Behind Bitcoin, Explained

For all you’ve probably heard about Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies lately, many financial experts say it’s the technology behind crypto you should really be paying attention to. “The underlying technology that most cryptocurrencies rely on — which is blockchain — is a transformative technology,” says Lule Demmissie, president of...
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin, Ether Bounce After Disastrous Week for Crypto Market

Demand from wealthy investors looks to have brought relief to the battered cryptocurrencies. “Crypto funds, macro funds, opportunistic venture capitalists are beginning to buy this dip in BTC, ETH as well as blue-chip DeFi by staggering limit orders and running longer time-weighted average prices,” crypto financial services provider Amber Group tweeted early Monday.
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

Algorithmic Stablecoins Temporarily Lose Pegs as Crypto Markets Crash

Crypto markets have lost roughly 30 percent off of their total market capitalization over the past seven days. As crypto prices continue to tumble, and traders scramble to close their volatile holdings, the stablecoin market is surging: according to CoinTelegraph, the total stablecoin supply has grown by roughly 190% over the past 90 days. However, not all stablecoins are created equal.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Crypto Asset Management Market Research (2021): Analysis and Insights, Growth Factors, Profit margin, Forecast till 2030

The Global Crypto Asset Management 2021-30 market research study from MarketResearch.Biz provides extensive insights of the geographic scope, market size, immense insights into the industry, extensive analysis, and market revenue estimates up to 2030. The Crypto Asset Management market report is made up of so many vital things that are relevant in order to provide a correct vision to understand the current and upcoming challenges of the Crypto Asset Management industry.
Marketscryptonews.com

Top Altcoins Traded by Crypto Funds In 2020

While some 56% of surveyed crypto hedge funds declare that bitcoin (BTC) was responsible for at least half of their daily crypto trading volume in 2020, with 15% of the funds trading solely in bitcoin, they were also looking into other cryptoassets. Among the top traded coins by daily volume...