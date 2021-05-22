Factors with the greatest impact on the crypto market growth

Coinbase was a big beneficiary of the crypto boom, with revenues in Q1 rising over 9x year-over-year to about $1.8 billion, as users flocked to its platform to cash in on soaring cryptocurrency prices. However, cryptocurrencies now appear to be in a bear market. Prices for bellwether cryptocurrency Bitcoin have declined from levels of around $62,000 in mid-April, as Coinbase went public, to just about $35,000 as of Sunday. Although prices have stabilized a bit since they fell to as low as $32,000 last week, the recent sell-off is a reminder that the crypto market is subject to big boom and bust cycles. So how is this likely to impact Coinbase’s performance going forward?