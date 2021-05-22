Factors with the greatest impact on the crypto market growth

According to the new market research report “Frozen Bakery Products Market by Type (Bread, Pizza Crusts, Cakes & Pastries), Distribution Channel (Conventional Stores, Specialty Stores), and Form of Consumption (Ready-to-Proof, Ready-to-Bake, Ready-to-Eat) – Global Forecast to 2026“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Frozen Bakery Products Market is projected to reach USD 29.5 billion by 2026, from USD 22.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The busy lifestyle of consumers has contributed to the growth of the bread manufacturing industry to produce new products that could cater to the rise in demand from consumers. The increase in consumption of frozen bakery products in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America has also led to a rise in the sales of frozen bakery products. The demand for frozen bakery products in developing regions is driven by the increase in disposable income.