Cryptocurrencies may be risky and volatile, but Goldman Sachs thinks digital currencies like Bitcoin are a new investable asset class. After years of institutional clients asking what cryptocurrencies are, Mathew McDermott, global head of digital assets at Goldman Sachs, said in a research report that clients are now asking how they can learn more about the topic. Institutional investors want to know how cryptocurrencies fit into their portfolios and how to get access to either the physical units or exposure through other products.