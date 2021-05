It’s been a rough week for crypto investors with Bitcoin plummeting to a 3 month low at $30,000 from $65,000. People have been speculating as to what attributed to the crash, with many attributing it to China’s heavy regulation on crypto investments and mining alongside Tesla announcing that they would halt Bitcoin as a form as payment, citing the environmental concerns and energy usage of Bitcoin. Though the market has seen corrections up to 30% in the past few months, a “correction” of this magnitude has sparked fear amongst many investors as to whether the bubble is about to pop and may be heading into a bear market.