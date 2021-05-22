newsbreak-logo
‘Explosion of risk’: Crypto fears rise

By Lucas noah
timesnewsexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since Bitcoin and cryptocurrency rose to prominence in the public’s collective consciousness in 2017, the debate over if and how the cryptocurrency space should be regulated has remained a major source of controversy. Since the pandemic began, every few months one nation or another around the world would ban...

Economyfinbold.com

Chinese crypto mining firms consider venturing into ready markets in North America, central Asia

The purge on cryptocurrencies by Chinese authorities is forcing manufacturers of mining machines to shift focus to other friendly regions like North America and Central Asia. Following the announced crackdown, some miners have completely halted their operations with equipment manufacturers who are mostly from China, stating they are contemplating venturing into other markets, Reuters reports.
MarketsBloomberg

How China Rivals Elon Musk in Rattling Crypto Markets

Follow us @crypto for our full coverage. Not much moves cryptocurrency markets like Elon Musk tweets -- except, perhaps, the idea of another crackdown in China, the world’s second-largest economy. From a trading ban on domestic exchanges to squeezes on power-consuming digital currency miners, Chinese regulators have tried to tamp down risks related to the stratospheric rise of Bitcoin and its peers for years. However, a recent spate of official warnings has unnerved traders anew, even though some appear to reiterate previous positions. While the statements can be tough to decipher, they seem to indicate that China is watching crypto closely and could take further steps to rein it in as President Xi Jinping seeks to reduce financial risk in the economy and meet the country’s ambitious goals for combating climate change.
Currenciestalkingbiznews.com

Qwick Takes: The outlook for cryptocurrencies

This week, Talking Biz News Deputy Editor Erica Thompson reached out to Qwoted’s community of experts to inquire about the future of bitcoin and other currencies after the recent price slump. Check out some of the top commentary:. Clem Chambers, CEO of ADVFN:. For me it is that simple: sell...
MarketsFXStreet.com

SEC to focus on consumer protection gap as crypto exchanges and DeFi pose risks

The Securities & Exchange Commission chairman appeared before the House Appropriations Committee and pointed out the heightened volatility in the crypto market. According to Gary Gensler, the agency seeks to work with Congress to bring investor protection in the digital asset industry. DeFi and crypto lending platforms raise several challenges...
Economyprotocol.com

Will China remain crypto miner to the world?

Good morning! China has released the first images taken by Zhurong, its Mars rover. (Still undiscovered on the Red Planet: intelligent life, habitable terrain or water.) China is the second country in the world to land a rover on Mars, after the U.S. But don't expect NASA to work with the China National Space Administration anytime soon: In April 2011, Congress prohibited NASA and the Office of Science and Technology Policy from coordinating with China via a short phrase inserted in a spending bill. It's called the Wolf Amendment, and while the original long ago expired, its language has continued to be inserted in annual spending bills since.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Restricting crypto trading to millionaires good for Hong Kong, says official

Christopher Hui, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury has defended the recent proposal by the city’s Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau to ban retail crypto trading. In a speech delivered at StartmeupHK virtual fintech summit on Thursday, Hui said that the proposal was in line with...
Worldfinbold.com

Three South Korean banks resolve not to engage with crypto exchanges over ‘risks’

Three South Korean banks have decided not to work with the country’s cryptocurrency exchanges amid the increasingly strict regulatory framework. In a survey by Yonhap News, the banks, including Woori Financial Group, KB Financial Group, and Hana, arrived at a decision stating the regulatory environment poses more risks to engage with crypto exchanges.
MarketsEntrepreneur

The Missing Piece of the Crypto Puzzle: Inventing a Fair Stablecoin

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. When investing in crypto, stablecoins are a necessary piece of any successful strategy. These are cryptocurrencies pegged to the dollar’s value. However, creating a legally compliant, decentralized and fair stablecoin is more complex than one might think. Where do millennials invest?. With...
Marketsblockchain.news

Brad Garlinghouse Stated that Ripple does not Lag behind Bitcoin's Energy Usage FUD

Since last week, Elon Musk announced on Twitter that Tesla would no longer accept bitcoin as a payment method because of its energy consumption issues. After his statement, Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital currencies fell sharply, which aroused public concern about the environmental degradation of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin once fell to...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Ripple Adds NFT Support on XRP Ledger to Minimize Gas Fees

Ripple announced today its next step toward reducing gas fees and minting costs for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Since the beginning of 2021, some of the biggest stories in crypto have come from the NFT world. In an official statement from Ripple released this morning, the project announced its intention to combat high gas fees for trading and mint fees for NFTs.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Amid rising stablecoin inflow, cautious traders fear a dead cat bounce

The recent extreme volatility in the cryptocurrency market following Bitcoin’s (BTC) dip to $30,000 and the recovery to $38,000 has traders confused about whether the current price action is a ‘dead cat bounce’ which will see token prices head lower or a solid reversal that will set the floor for the next leg higher for the market.
StocksBloomberg

Stocks Rise as Inflation Fears Wane; Bitcoin Jumps: Markets Wrap

Stocks rose as several Federal Reserve officials downplayed inflation risks this week, easing concern that interest-rate hikes would start sooner than expected. Bitcoin traded near $40,000. The S&P 500 extended its monthly advance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average -- which made its debut 125 years ago -- also gained. Banks...
Worldbitcoin.com

Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Says "Digital Currency Will Come to Life" but Attacks Volatile Cryptocurrencies

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, says digital currency “will come to life even in Nigeria” just a few months after the central bank ordered banks to stop serving the crypto industry. While acknowledging his country’s position as one of the leading crypto markets in the world, Emefiele however insists his organization is still conducting its investigation and will “make our data available.”