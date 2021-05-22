newsbreak-logo
Cryptocurrency : Bitcoin backs down once again and China’s fault

By Explica .co
explica.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time this week, Bitcoin takes a harsh slap from China and backs down as the country ramps up its crackdown on crypto mining. Energy Measures Against Bitcoin Crypto Mining In China!. As the crypto adoption of Bitcoin has increased, so have concerns regarding the environmental impact behind...

www.explica.co
Related
Marketsthenationalnews.com

Two ex-Credit Suisse traders are among the world's biggest crypto holders

Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they are among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars. At least for the moment. Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over...
MarketsNBC San Diego

Major Bitcoin Mining Region in China Sets Tough Penalties for Cryptocurrency Activities

China's Inner Mongolia region has proposed punishments for companies and individuals involved in digital currency mining as it looks to further crack down on the practice. Telecommunications businesses involved in mining could have their business licenses revoked while cloud computing companies could get blocked from preferential government policies. Inner Mongolia's...
Worldbitcoin.com

Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Says "Digital Currency Will Come to Life" but Attacks Volatile Cryptocurrencies

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, says digital currency “will come to life even in Nigeria” just a few months after the central bank ordered banks to stop serving the crypto industry. While acknowledging his country’s position as one of the leading crypto markets in the world, Emefiele however insists his organization is still conducting its investigation and will “make our data available.”
StocksMySanAntonio

Bitcoin bounces off highs as crypto market volatility increases

Bitcoin fluctuated around the $40,000 level as chartists refocus on key technical factors that may provide clues on where it can go next. The digital asset on Wednesday bounced off its 200-day moving average -- around $40,600 -- highlighting how difficult it may be for it to regain its upward momentum. The coin gave up some of its earlier gains after failing to breach that key level -- it was up 3.8% to trade at $38,612 as of 11:28 a.m. in New York, down from earlier highs of $40,866.
Marketssportsgrindentertainment.com

Blockchain May Be ‘an Existential Threat’ to Fidelity, Institutional Head Says

Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders. (Bloomberg) — Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
MarketsWashington Post

How China Rivals Elon Musk in Rattling Crypto Markets

Not much moves cryptocurrency markets like Elon Musk tweets -- except, perhaps, the idea of another crackdown in China, the world’s second-largest economy. From a trading ban on domestic exchanges to squeezes on power-consuming digital currency miners, Chinese regulators have tried to tamp down risks related to the stratospheric rise of Bitcoin and its peers for years. However, a recent spate of official warnings has unnerved traders anew, even though some appear to reiterate previous positions. While the statements can be tough to decipher, they seem to indicate that China is watching crypto closely and could take further steps to rein it in as President Xi Jinping seeks to reduce financial risk in the economy and meet the country’s ambitious goals for combating climate change.
Economydailyhodl.com

Goldman Sachs Predicts Ethereum Will Overtake Bitcoin As Store of Value

Investment banking goliath Goldman Sachs says that Ethereum (ETH) will likely beat Bitcoin (BTC) as a store of value. Excerpts from the bank’s research paper shared by Santiago Roel Santos, general partner at blockchain-focused investment firm ParaFi Capital, highlights Ethereum’s fundamental advantages over Bitcoin. “Given the importance of real uses...
Marketsgamepressure.com

China to Ban Crypto Mining? BTC Exchange Rate Dips

Bitcoin mining in China may be restricted or banned - the value of BTC is dipping. Last week we wrote about China banning cryptocurrency-related services from financial institutions and payment companies, with the People's Bank of China declaring that virtual currencies aren't real money - so they can't be treated as means of payment. It has only just emerged that one Chinese institution is opening a hotline to report suspicious mining operations, and already now China's deputy prime minister is mentioning an intense crackdown on crypto mining, speaking mainly about bitcoin.This may mean that there is a chance that BTC mining farms and mines will be shut down soon.
EconomyFinancial-Planning.com

Goldman forms wealth venture with China’s largest bank

Goldman Sachs received approval from Chinese regulators to set up a wealth management joint venture in the world’s second-largest economy to go after an asset pool it estimated will surpass $70 trillion by the end of this decade. Goldman Sachs Asset Management will hold 51% in the venture, while the...
Stockspoundsterlinglive.com

Cryptocurrency Backed as a New Asset Class by Goldman Sachs

FILE PHOTO - A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo. Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs has canvassed some of the world's most prominent investors - as well as their own analysts - to assess the current status of cryptocurrencies as a genuine investment proposition.
MarketsAmerican Banker

Coinbase adds Goldman executive; HSBC eschews cryptocurrencies

Receiving Wide Coverage ... Faryar Shirzad, co-head of government affairs at Goldman Sachs, “has joined Coinbase as its new chief policy officer, bolstering the cryptocurrency exchange’s connections in Washington as U.S. regulators voice concerns over lax rules in the crypto sector,” the Financial Times reported. “The position is a new role for Coinbase, the company said.”
EconomyFortune

China’s pledge to crack down on mining may actually worsen Bitcoin’s environmental profile

Critics who fret over Bitcoin's threat to the environment frequently cite as the primary culprit the vast amounts "mined" using coal in China. What's mostly overlooked is that a huge portion of the coins produced in the world's most populous nation are generated by green energy, specifically hydroelectric plants in the southern provinces. Hence, the looming shutdown of Bitcoin production in China threatens to make the lead cryptocurrency even dirtier. "Today, Bitcoin mining creates about the same pollution footprint per unit of energy as natural gas," says Alex de Vries, who oversees Digiconomist, a site that tracks Bitcoin's electricity usage. "That's because hydro in China offsets much of the effect of coal in that nation and other parts of the world."
StocksFOX 40 News WICZ TV

HSBC doesn't want in on bitcoin mania

HSBC CEO Noel Quinn isn't buying into the bitcoin craze. The chief executive told Reuters in an interview this week that his bank has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk, and "given the volatility, we are not into bitcoin as an asset class." HSBC confirmed Quinn's remarks to...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Crypto market volatility peaks as Bitcoin and altcoins seek to recover

The crypto market bloodbath that is currently engulfing the entire industry will likely go down in history as one of the key points to remember regardless of whether the prices recover or continue going downward. To recap, the crypto market plummeted after a week of bad news as both Tesla...
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin, Ether Bounce After Disastrous Week for Crypto Market

Demand from wealthy investors looks to have brought relief to the battered cryptocurrencies. “Crypto funds, macro funds, opportunistic venture capitalists are beginning to buy this dip in BTC, ETH as well as blue-chip DeFi by staggering limit orders and running longer time-weighted average prices,” crypto financial services provider Amber Group tweeted early Monday.
Marketswhbl.com

Exclusive-HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer the digital coins as an investment to customers, because they are too volatile and lack transparency, its Chief Executive Noel Quinn told Reuters. Europe’s biggest bank’s stance on cryptocurrencies comes as the world’s biggest and...
MarketsBenzinga

Several Bitcoin Miners Said To Halt China Operations Over Regulatory Crackdown, Intensifying Crypto Selloff Worries

Worries about cryptocurrencies have intensified after some Bitcoin (BTC) miners halted their China operations following Beijing’s crackdown on cryptocurrency mining and trading, Reuters reported Sunday. What Happened: Huobi Mall, part of cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, said it has suspended crypto-mining services to mainland Chinese clients and will focus on overseas businesses,...