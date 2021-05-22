newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Commodities & Future

Why Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin doesn’t ‘really know or understand’ these projects

By Shubham Pandey
ambcrypto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent crypto bloodbath over the past week flabbergasted the entire crypto community. While crypto billionaires lost a significant yet small chunk of their total share following this crash, traders were flummoxed over whether to HODL or panic sell. The co-founder of Ethereum foundation Vitalik Buterin too witnessed a certain...

ambcrypto.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitalik Buterin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hodl#Ethereum Foundation#Cnn Business#Fiat#Individual Crypto Bubbles#Crypto Billionaires#Cryptocurrencies#Market Valuation#Free Coin#Doge#Traders#Panic#Tweets#Dip#Wealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
Commodities & Future
Related
Currenciesinvesting.com

Crypto Flipsider News – May 25th – Bitcoin, Tether, XRP, Chia, Elon Musk, Michael Saylor, Vitalik Buterin, Dynamo, South Korea, Ray Dalio

Greetings to the crypto world attendees as well as permanent residents,. Influencers soap opera: Elon Musk, Michael Saylor, and Vitalik Buterin. Old-school going further in crypto: Ray Dalio praises Bitcoin. Influencers Going to Influence, Aren’t They?. Yesterday, Elon Musk and Michael Saylor discussed the environmental issue with major Americal Bitcoin...
Currenciesforeignpolicyi.org

Signs of Bitcoin’s Global Adoption

Bitcoin is definitely one of the disruptive innovations that have made massive changes to the global financial markets. Even though it started off as an obscure virtual currency and a lot of investors felt it was a scam. But, needless to say, it proved not only that it is a viable option for making payments online, but it is equally a valuable hedge against inflation.
StocksBenzinga

Elon Musk The Next 'Bad Boy' Of Crypto? At Least 'Incumbent' Justin Sun Thinks So

Tron (TRX) founder Justin Sun said Tuesday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk may be the next in line to receive the "bad boy" title of the cryptocurrency world. What Happened: Sun said in response to questions at CoinDesk’s annual conference “Consensus 2021” that he is grateful for “Elon Musk bringing a lot of people into crypto, bringing all the media and the big companies attention to crypto.”
MarketsFOXBusiness

Bitcoin, Ethereum trending higher after overnight trading

Bitcoin gained more than 4% overnight, and as of 6 a.m. ET is trading at close to $38,000. Just after midnight eastern time, the cryptocurrency stood at $38,289 before beginning a steady decline throughout the night, reach a low of $37,833 at 12:21 a.m. before once again beginning to rise.
StocksInvestorPlace

Bitcoin Mining Council? Elon Musk Tweet Has Some BTC Investors Ruffled

Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) investors are not happy about the creation of a self-appointed mining council to oversee efforts to promote green energy use. A council that will determine how Bitcoin mining companies can do their jobs was created recently. There were mixed reactions to the council from various members of the industry. Unsurprisingly, companies on the council are in favor of it.
Economysecurities.io

Vitalik Buterin Highlights Flaws in Elon Musk’s Blockchain Scalability Idea

In a personal blog about the scalability of the blockchain, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin disagrees with Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s vision of scalability. Buterin starts the post by asking how far can we go with blockchain scalability:. “Can you really, as Elon Musk wishes, ‘speed up block time 10X, increase...
Commodities & FutureInvestorPlace

Ethereum Price Predictions: One Big Reason Analysts Think ETH Can Dethrone Bitcoin

It appears that for crypto investors, the worst parts of the last week are behind us. The potential Chinese and U.S. crypto crackdowns are no longer driving down prices, and eco-friendliness is becoming a standard crypto-conversation topic. But with Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) looking to more eco-friendly options, the coin is on the mend. Ethereum price predictions expect the coin to regain traction and look toward its old highs.
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

How Low Will Ethereum Go? The Worst-Case Scenario for 2021

Major cryptocurrencies are in hot water right now, with prices down substantially from their record highs. Ethereum (ETH) is currently sitting at $2,600 per token, but still down more than 40 percent from its previous high of around $4,200 this month. Investors are wondering just how low Ethereum will go before it starts picking up again.
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin price – live: Crypto market bounces back after Elon Musk proposes ‘green’ mining solution

The price of bitcoin has bounced back at the beginning of the week after falling to almost 50 per cent of its all-time high on Sunday. The latest dip was brought about by China announcing yet another crackdown on crypto mining, though more positive news in the space has helped boost the crypto market.Major cryptocurrencies including Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada) and dogecoin rallied by between 10 and 25 per cent overnight and were trending upwards on Tuesday morning, with bitcoin finally looking to return above $40,000.The market rebound at the start of the week has been partly assisted by comments from Elon Musk that he has been in talks with bitcoin miners about renewable energy solutions, as well as news that hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio has invested in bitcoin.A number of prominent analysts remain optimistic about bitcoin’s prospects, with some speculating that the bull market is “just warming up”.You can follow all the latest updates right here.
Commodities & FutureInvestorPlace

Here’s Why Ethereum Will Prevail

The blame game had fingers pointing every which way last week. But when it comes to crypto asset Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), is now a better time to buy, sell or hold off on ETH? Let’s dive into what’s happening, off and on the coin’s price chart, then offer a risk-adjusted determination aligned with those findings.
StocksFOXBusiness

Bitcoin's biggest corporate investors whipsawed amid volatility

Bitcoin is rebounding Monday after its value was cut in half over the weekend. According to prices tracked by Coindesk, Bitcoin is up about 15% as of Monday afternoon, trading around $37,000 per coin. On Sunday, the world's largest cryptocurrency plunged to as low as $31,000 per coin. Bitcoin's weekend...