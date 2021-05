You don’t have to be a runner to think about getting faster. In fact, this at-home conditioning workout will also help you build endurance and speed. Outside of running a quicker pace, “faster” takes on a new meaning. In the context of these workouts, moving faster means that you either that you could squeeze in more reps in the same amount of time; or accomplish the same number of reps in less time. Focusing on increasing your speed is also one way to improve your conditioning, or your overall ability to work harder and perform more efficiently during exercise.