One thing we’ve definitely learned is that no matter what he says, Liam Neeson apparently can’t stay away from action movies, which a lot of people are bound to be grateful for since he’s still pretty good in them. It could be that he’s staying away from movies such as Batman, Taken, and others that require him to get up close and personal with the action, but to some folks, action is action and this is definitely an action movie. As to the story, when a group of diamond miners is trapped after a cave-in a group of ice road truckers has to brave a treacherous stretch of ice to rescue them, but the real danger is that they have to drive on the ice as it’s beginning to thaw, and there’s another threat they didn’t anticipate since it would appear that someone is out to hijack them for reasons unknown as of yet.