Last year, Daily Dead had the opportunity to head out to New York to chat with those involved with A Quiet Place Part II, and now that the film is finally headed to the big screen later this week, we have the first video interview from that junket, featuring multi-hyphenate John Krasinski. During our interview with Krasinski, who not only returned to direct the sequel, but also penned the script on his own this time around, he discussed his approach to the story for A Quiet Place Part II and how the films have become a love letter to his kids. Krasinski also chatted about his fellow Quiet Place cast members, including newcomer Cillian Murphy, and how the sequel gave him the opportunity to do more world-building as well.