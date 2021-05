From hook to hot fire, tuna done right. I’ll eat almost anything, with the exception of beef liver and canned tuna fish. Yes, I’ve tried fancy tinned European tuna in salade Nicoise, but I just can’t get over the “canned” aspect. I do, however, appreciate the taste and texture of rare-to-medium-rare yellowfin tuna. And there’s no better way to eat it than with a salad of avocado, onion, cucumber and cilantro, lightly dressed with extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice.