Buying Cars

Buick Encore GX Discount Cuts Price By 13 Percent In May 2021

By Francisco Cruz
gmauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring May 2021, a new round of Buick Encore GX discount offers include a 13 percent reduction below MSRP for select models, or a minimum purchase allowance of $2,700, which may be combined with a $750 Buick GMC Loyalty Cash bonus. The aforementioned cashback rebates are exclusive to 2021 Encore GX models, as is a combined offer which includes interest-free financing plus a cash allowance of up to $1,750.

