GREENSBURG – The 27th Annual Decatur Golf Tournament benefiting Our Hospice of South Central Indiana will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Greensburg Country Club. “The tournament will be slightly modified again this year as we continue to keep all participants safe, but we expect it will be another fantastic event as we raise funds to support Hospice patients and families served by our staff at our Greensburg office,” Laura Leonard, Our Hospice President, said.