3 Takeaways From the Jets’ Game 2 Overtime Win Versus the Oilers

After a solid 10 games of action last night, the FanDuel NHL DFS main slate brings us just four games to build lineups from tonight. The Colorado Avalanche are looking like the top team to stack as they take on the Sharks in a game that also offers one of the highest implied total goals of the night. As always, Awesemo is bringing you some of the best daily fantasy hockey plays on the day’s slate brought to you in a quick-hitting format, with all the information you need to start building your FanDuel NHL lineups. The best part? It’s all based on our industry-leading projections from the No. 1 DFS player in the world, Alex Baker himself. For today’s slate, Connor Hellebuyck is looking like one of the must-plays. Let’s get into the rest of the cheat sheet for Friday, April 30.