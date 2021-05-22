newsbreak-logo
Jacksonville, FL

“Even knee-deep is too far.” Lifeguards issue red flag warning for Jacksonville beaches

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042Amc_0a7xwpIL00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Earlier this morning lifeguards working along Jacksonville beaches issued a red flag due to dangerous rip currents.

Action News Jax just received an update from Jacksonville Beach Lt. Maxwell Ervanian who said the conditions have not improved; in fact, beachgoers are being asked to stay out of the water entirely through the weekend.

Ervanian said lifeguards have received about 50 calls of service Saturday, which he says is highly unusual for a non-holiday.

Despite the warm, sunny weather anticipated Sunday, lifeguards want visitors to stay out of the water. Completely.

“Even knee-deep is too far,” said Ervanian.

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

