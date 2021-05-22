“Even knee-deep is too far.” Lifeguards issue red flag warning for Jacksonville beaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Earlier this morning lifeguards working along Jacksonville beaches issued a red flag due to dangerous rip currents.

Action News Jax just received an update from Jacksonville Beach Lt. Maxwell Ervanian who said the conditions have not improved; in fact, beachgoers are being asked to stay out of the water entirely through the weekend.

Ervanian said lifeguards have received about 50 calls of service Saturday, which he says is highly unusual for a non-holiday.

Despite the warm, sunny weather anticipated Sunday, lifeguards want visitors to stay out of the water. Completely.

“Even knee-deep is too far,” said Ervanian.