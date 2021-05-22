WEBBER: What my old man would have thought

Amy Gottlieb is an immigrant rights lawyer and an associate regional director with American Friends Service Committee. I met my husband, Ravi Ragbir, in 2008, when he interviewed me for a radio show. A native of Trinidad and Tobago who had been a lawful U.S. resident since 1994, Ravi was active in the immigrant rights movement, of which I had long been a part. We eventually fell in love and married; over time, Ravi become a well-known and respected activist. We could not foresee that under the Trump administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would target immigrant leaders, including Ravi, for “removal” from this country. Nor could we foresee that today, under the Biden administration, ICE would continue to seek to deport him.