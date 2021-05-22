Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard picks Bayern Munich star as his toughest opponent
If Celtic fans wanted any content from the club regarding Odsonne Edouard, it would've been a new contract. Alas, no. But instead, we got a very entertaining Q+A with the Frenchman this morning [Celtic TV]. Edouard named new Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano as his toughest opponent. Having faced the French defender when he played for RB Leipzig, Edouard didn't take long to figure out his answer.