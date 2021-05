How do you get to a desired $15 per hour federal minimum wage without legislation? Step 1: Use a pandemic-caused recession to give people who are out of work the equivalent of nearly $15 per hour in unemployment benefits. Step 2: Continue to offer those benefits even after there are more job openings than people looking for work, thereby incentivizing the unemployed not to work for less than $15 per hour. Step 3: When employers can’t fill positions, tell them to “pay more.” Totally brilliant strategy. In the interim, consumers only have to deal with poor service from understaffed companies and higher prices everywhere we go.