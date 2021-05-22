The Sportsman's Ultimate Quiz On The EFL Play-Offs

The play-offs. Without a doubt the best football matches of the year. From League Two to the Championship we get to see four teams fighting it out for only one promotion spot and the drama it can produce is unparalleled. Over the years we have seen some searing highs contrasted with devastating lows. Bobby Zamora's last second Wembley winner made him a hero as the unfortunate Richard Keogh was cast as the villain in 2014, while last season we saw Fulham's Joe Bryan take the headlines with his brace that sank Brentford.