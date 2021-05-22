newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Aleksi Malinen — 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

By Alex Chauvancy
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligibility. Malinen is a Finnish defenseman who spent a significant majority of this season playing for JYP in the Finnish Liiga, where he had three points in 30 games. Although JYP only controlled 37.5 percent of the shot attempts with Malinen on the ice, there are a couple of things to consider. One, he was a 17-year-old playing in a first division pro league. Two, JYP finished with a 17-34-8 record, which was the worst in the Liiga.

thehockeywriters.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Fantasy Hockey#Top Position#Defenseman Nhl Draft#Rankings Fc Hockey#Jyp#Tsn#Fc Hockey Strengths#The Hockey Writers#Devils Army Blog#Nhl Scouts#Finnish Junior Hockey#Left Handed Position#6 Foot 0 Wt#Pucks#Shot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
Country
Finland
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLSportsnet.ca

Sportsnet’s 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Rankings: May Edition

With the World U18 having come to a close, and NHL teams with a little more certainty as to where they will be picking in the 2021 draft, it’s time to get down to business. Every scout will tell you that they must caution their assessments based on one short tournament. After all, the four medal teams played a grand total of seven games, the other four quarter-finalists played five games, while two teams played the minimum four preliminary round games. Anyone can see just how difficult it would be to place your future in the hands of seven or fewer live viewings.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

LA Kings Draft: Jesper Wallstedt 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jesper Wallstedt will be the number one goalie off the board in the 2021 NHL Draft? Will the LA Kings shock everyone and grab him?. The LA Kings have more or less handed the reins to Cal Petersen for goaltending duties with Jonathan Quick in the twilight of his career. As an organization, the Kings have guys like Lukas Parik, David Hrenak, and Jacob Ingham to be excited about. Of course, before Quick’s emergence, it was a carousel of hopeful goaltenders before the third-rounder took the job in the 08-09 season.
NHLcardiaccane.com

Carolina Hurricanes: 5 Prospects That Can Make the Jump to the NHL

The Carolina Hurricanes are Discover Central Division Champions and looking to make a deep run in the playoffs, but there is never not a reason to look ahead to the future at what prospects can make the jump next. It’s a testament to the front office that the Canes can have this many good prospects and still be a Cup-contending team in the NHL.
NHLthechargingbuffalo.net

TCB Consensus 2021 NHL Draft Ranks – May

While the occupants in the Top 10 haven’t changed much, their order has shifted a bit while the remainder of the Top 32 has seen drastic movement with the expansion of the ranks to 50. With the NHL Draft just over 2 months away, the TCB Draft and Prospect crew is refining our rankings and ultimately gearing up towards a final Top 100 release.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Samuel Helenius – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Heading into the 2020-21 season, many scouts saw Samuel Helenius as being a potential early-round pick. While he has fallen out of favour in some people’s minds, he still has great skills to work with. Standing at 6-foot-6, he loves to be physical along the boards and he wins a lot of puck battles with his strength and size. He is good at using his active stick to read up passing plays and is good at keeping opponents to the outside of the defensive zone.
NHLbuffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres prospect Mattias Samuelsson close to cracking NHL for good

When Mattias Samuelsson returned to Rochester last week following a three-week stint with the Buffalo Sabres, the Americans’ coaching staff challenged the rookie defenseman. The coaches wanted Samuelsson, fresh off first NHL recall, to use the remaining games on the Amerks’ truncated schedule as a springboard back to Buffalo next season.
LotteryNHL

2021 NHL Draft lottery to be held June 2

The National Hockey League announced today the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery, used to determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft, will be held on Wednesday, June 2 at NHL Network's Secaucus, N.J., studio. The 2021 NHL Draft Lottery...
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Draft 2021: Breaking Down Top Prospects in Draft Class

For 217 ice hockey hopefuls, there are no two days that mean more than July 23-24, 2021. That's when the 2021 NHL draft will be held and scores of talented young players will have their dreams of joining the NHL realized. The winner of the draft lottery won't be known...
NHLrotogrinders.com

Exploiting DK NHL Playoff Snake Drafts

I am going to start with a disclaimer here… I have only played 3 NHL Playoff snake drafts so far last night but I swept them all. Sure it could be “beginner’s luck” but I think in the long term, if you have watched playoff hockey intently within the last I’ll say 3 years there are some expectations. Those expectations could range from a variety of different things including ice time in playoff games (typically seems to be about an extra 2-5 minutes, especially defensemen), playoff points, previous playoff matchups, and personal opinions on teams. So if you try to keep some of these things in mind, you might be able to find some players people aren’t “jumping on” that maybe they should.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Evan Nause- 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Quebec Remparts defenseman Evan Nause took a very interesting path with his minor and junior hockey career. After spending most of his time playing for Newbridge Academy U18’s in 2017-18 and 2018-19, he then proceeded to play for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL. He then ended up with the Remparts in his draft year. Even with a lot of movement in his minor hockey career, Nause’s consistent play has been getting some attention for the 2021 NHL draft.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Joe Vrbetic – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Joe Vrbetic has undergone a strong transition from a midget AAA starting goaltender to one of the most consistent players in the OHL (Ontario Hockey League). He is currently in his third season with the North Bay Battalion, but he has struggled to play games due to provincial restrictions on team sports during the COVID-19 pandemic.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Cole Huckins – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Dobber Prospects Mid- Season Rankings: Honorable Mention. Once you get past that top tier of prospect in any NHL Draft, it can be impossible to project how a player will develop. Often, if a player selected in the second or early third round is given the proper time and attention, they can grow into their toolkit and become a productive member of the franchise that drafted them, whether that is at the NHL or AHL level.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Matthew Samoskevich – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: Chicago Steel (#24) When you look at the Chicago Steel and its players, you can’t help but see Matthew Coronato’s 48 goals and 85 points. However, there is another Matthew that should be mentioned too. Matthew Samoskevich may not be as prolific as Coronato, but he definitely has the tools to become an effective top-six forward in the NHL.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Ryan Winterton – 2021 NHL Entry Draft Prospect Profile

Ryan Winterton is one of many Ontario hockey players who didn’t get the chance to have a regular-season this year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. He played his last game as a Hamilton Bulldog on March 7, 2020, against the Saginaw Spirit, where he put up two assists. Winterton plays...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Eetu Liukas – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Matthew Zator’s April Rankings: Honorable Mention. When you are looking at a player heading into a draft, you have to consider more than just their general statistics. Sometimes, a prospect may be competing against more developed opponents, which can keep their scoring totals down despite their strong toolkit. In the...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

LA Kings Draft: Zachary L’Heureux 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Zachary L’Heureux enjoyed a terrific rookie campaign in the QMJHL, playing with LA Kings draft pick Jordan Spence for the Moncton Wildcats. L’Heureux tallied 53 points in 50 games, the most among rookies in the league, and was named to the All-Rookie Team. The Montreal, Quebec native was traded to...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Should NHL “tweak” the rules for college prospects - Eemil Viro signs ELC

Steve Yzerman has signed a pick from last year’s draft in Eemil Viro, bringing another Left shot D into the pipeline. The Yzerman Press Conference after Blashill’s extension was full of information. As fans inevitably want bigger changes (particularly behind the bench) the GM is “steady as she goes”. Jeff Blashill has helped the young players improve while Yzerman turns over the roster each season. Until the talent is “upgraded”, they’re not going to be holding the coach to unreasonable standards.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Yusaku Ando – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: Youngstown Phantoms (#12) NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligibility. Yusaku Ando has a chance to make history this year. Throughout the history of the NHL draft, the league has seen two Japanese players drafted. Well, three players, if you want to include the fictional Taro Tsujimoto drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 1974. Defenseman Hiroyuki Miura was the first, drafted 260th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1992, and the second was Yutaka Fukufuji, drafted 238th overall in 2004 by the Los Angeles Kings.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, AHL Playoffs, and the Dallas Stars

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet on Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller, who has two years left on his contract at a $5.25 million salary cap hit. “I reached out to the source today and here’s J.T. Miller’s exact comment: ‘No, he does not want to be traded. He does not want to leave. He wants to be a Vancouver Canuck. He has no intentions of leaving. We have a good team here and he wants to be a part of it.”
NHLPosted by
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Is Timo Meier A Legitimate Trade Option?

Just two years ago, New Jersey Devils fans were upset when yet another player who was taken in the NHL Draft after Pavel Zacha was rocketing past him in terms of NHL value. Timo Meier was taken ninth overall in 2015 by the San Jose Sharks. Meier went off the wall in 2018-19, scoring 30 goals and hitting 66 points. He also added 15 points in 20 playoff games. Meier seemed like the young guy on what should have been a perennial playoff team.