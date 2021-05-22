Aleksi Malinen — 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile
NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligibility. Malinen is a Finnish defenseman who spent a significant majority of this season playing for JYP in the Finnish Liiga, where he had three points in 30 games. Although JYP only controlled 37.5 percent of the shot attempts with Malinen on the ice, there are a couple of things to consider. One, he was a 17-year-old playing in a first division pro league. Two, JYP finished with a 17-34-8 record, which was the worst in the Liiga.thehockeywriters.com