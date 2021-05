After reading the recent East Oregonian article about wildfires making an early entrance in our region, I felt compelled to share my opinion. . The statement about local fire officials being already concerned about the fire conditions prompted my response to share another perspective. They might consider the old saying, "An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure." The millions of dollars that our Forest Service leaders are paid to help prevent and fight forest fires seems at times to be a "gravy train," and politically motivated.